Air Algerie crash: Manslaughter trial for aircraft lessor starts in Paris

Proceedings in the case where Swiftair, a Spanish company accused of manslaughter in an Air Algerie crash twelve years ago kicked in Paris on Monday.

Several dozen relatives of victims were present to observe the proceedings.

The aircraft involved in the crash, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, had been leased to Air Algerie, Algeria's national carrier, by Swiftair along with its crew.

On July 24, 2014, while operating a flight from Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou to Algiers, the plane crashed in the Sahel region of northern Mali.

All 110 passengers including 54 French, 23 Burkinabe, Lebanese, Algerians and six crew members were killed.

An investigation showed that while flying through stormy weather, the crew failed to activate the anti-icing system which led to the formation of ice crystals in pressure sensors, affecting engine operation and leading to a fatal stall.

French investigating judges blamed the company for 'various shortcomings'.

Swiftair argues that the accident resulted from a combination of external factors for which it had no control.

The company wants the case dismissed as it was in Spain. The trial is expected to last at least four weeks.