New Director appointed at the Louvre after $102 million crown jewels heist

The home of the Mona Lisa has a new leader. Art historian Christophe Leribault has been appointed to head the Louvre, stepping in at a moment of crisis for the world’s largest museum. The announcement was made Wednesday by French government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, a day after outgoing director Laurence des Cars resigned.

Des Cars had faced mounting pressure following a brazen heist in October, when thieves stole French crown jewels worth 88 million euros, about 102 million dollars, in less than eight minutes. The weekend operation stunned visitors, exposed serious security flaws and left one of France’s most symbolically charged collections in criminal hands.

In a statement from the presidential office, President Emmanuel Macron praised her resignation as “an act of responsibility,” saying the museum now needs calm and strong new momentum to carry out major projects.

Several suspects have since been arrested, but the stolen jewels remain missing and Leribault now faces the challenge of restoring confidence in one of France’s most treasured institutions.