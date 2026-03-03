French court rules partially in favor of extraditing Senegalese media mogul Madiambal Diagne

A French Court of Appeal has issued a “partially favorable” ruling on the extradition of Madiambal Diagne, a prominent Senegalese media owner and vocal critic of his country’s government.

Senegal issued an international arrest warrant for Diagne in September, accusing him of financial misconduct, including fraud and money laundering linked to state contracts. Following the summons, Diagne left Senegal for France, citing confidence in the French judiciary and the country’s rule of law.

In a statement, Diagne emphasized that the decision stems from the French judiciary, not the French state, and said all legal avenues will be pursued before any final assessment. “We are in a state governed by the rule of law, and it is because I have confidence in the French judiciary that I came here to France,” he said.

However, Senegalese authorities’ accusations are strongly contested by Diagne’s legal team. His lawyer, Vincent Brengarth, said it is “hard to believe” the ruling was made without pressure from Senegal, noting that the country had threatened to end reciprocity if Diagne and other nationals were not handed over.

Diagne’s lawyers, including Ousmane Thiam and Philippine Vaganay, immediately announced plans to appeal the ruling to the Court of Cassation. While the appeal does not automatically suspend extradition, it seeks to challenge the legal basis of the decision and ensure procedural safeguards are fully respected.