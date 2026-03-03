Former Senegalese president enters UN Secretary-General race

Former Senegalese president, Macky Sall, has officially entered the race to become the United Nations’ new Secretary-General.

The world body on Monday confirmed that Sall, who led the country from 2012 to 2024, was nominated for the top job by Burundi.

Despite achievements during his tenure as president, he continues to face criticism at home, notably accusations that his administration hid the true extent of the country's fiscal problems.

The world body will elect a new Secretary-General, to replace outgoing chief Antonio Guterres, this year for a five-year term starting on 1 January 2027.

Traditionally the job rotates among regions, but when Guterres, who is Portuguese, was elected in 2016, it was supposed to be Eastern Europe’s turn.

The next on the list is Latin America.

Sall joins two other formally nominated candidates: former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, who currently heads the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Costa Rica has also put forward its former vice president Rebeca Grynspan, but the letter of candidacy has not yet been officially submitted to the UN.

This election comes amid a growing push for the United Nations to choose the first female secretary-general in its 80-year history

The Security Council must begin the selection process by the end of July.