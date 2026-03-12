Nigeria begins evacuation of Its citizens stranded in Iran

Authorities say no Nigerian in Iran has been affected by the conflict so far and that officials are stationed at the Armenian border to assist all evacuees. The Nigerian government has begun evacuating its citizens stranded in Iran as Israeli and US bombings continue in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

"Nigerians who wish to leave Iran are being safely escorted across the Armenian border by officials from the Nigerian embassy in Tehran, ensuring a smooth and secure passage for those wishing to depart," the Commission said in a statement.

It did not specify the number of Nigerians living in Iran nor the number of citizens already evacuated.

African countries have rushed to repatriate their nationals from the Middle East.

Tanzania evacuated the first group of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The evacuees expressed relief as they reunited with their families at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

Iran says the war has killed more than 1,255 people and injured about 10,000.