Eight killed in Iran shopping centre fire as probe targets builder

A major fire broke out at the Arghavan shopping centre, west of the capital. The blaze swept through the complex sending thick black smoke across the surrounding area. The centre included more than 250 shops and around 50 offices. State television reported on Wednesday that 36 people were injured in the fire, and officials warned the toll could rise. Emergency teams worked through the night to bring the blaze under control inside the seven storey building. The incident is among the deadliest in Iran since the Plasco Building collapse. Authorities said the fire has deeply affected the local community as rescue efforts came to an end. Following the disaster, the prosecutor’s office in Shahriar opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the building’s constructor as part of inquiries into possible safety breaches or negligence. Early findings suggest that flammable materials used on the facade may have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze. While industrial fires occur occasionally in the region, the high number of casualties has prompted a swift legal response. The government has promised a full audit of similar commercial buildings to prevent another tragedy.