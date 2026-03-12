Thousands of white South Africans repatriate as US safety fears grow

Thousands of white South Africans are returning home after years abroad, reversing a long-standing trend of emigration. Many are reclaiming citizenship through a government portal launched after the repeal of a 1995 law that had stripped citizenship from some expatriates.

Part of the migration story is shaped by the United States. The Trump administration launched a program offering refuge to white South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, citing concerns over crime and alleged persecution, claims that South African authorities deny.

While some took advantage of the US program, growing worries about mass shootings, immigration enforcement, and political instability in the US have prompted many to reconsider and return home.

Improvements in infrastructure, like the near-end of daily power outages, and enhanced private security, have boosted confidence among those moving back.

Analysts say the trend reflects both practical and economic considerations. Remote work has made it easier for professionals to live in South Africa while keeping jobs abroad. Many see South Africa as offering a safer, more affordable, and more stable environment than some countries they have lived in, including the United States.