Niger's military-run government criminalises same-sex relations

Niger’s military-run government has enacted a new penal code that criminalises same-sex relations with heavy jail sentences.

By passing the reform, it follows in the footsteps of other West African countries in adopting tough anti-LGBTQ legislation.

While relations between people of the same sex were heavily stigmatised in the Muslim-majority country, they had not previously been a criminal offence.

Under the new law, same-sex relations will be punishable by a jail term of between five and 10 years and a fine.

It also says that anyone committing or trying to commit "an indecent or unnatural act, or Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual practices" will face the same penalty.

It adds that "anyone who enters into marriage with a person of the same sex" faces 10 to 20 years' imprisonment.

Since seizing power in 2023, junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani, has pushed an anti-Western agenda, criticising some of its values.

The penal code reform was initiated under Niger's previous civilian president Mohamed Bazoum under pressure from Muslim groups and lawmakers.

The enactment of the new code took effect in February but had gone unnoticed in the country until social media and media outlets in recent days announced a "large-scale crackdown".

Justice Minister Alio Daouda said recently that Niger had legislated "in full responsibility and sovereignty" because same-sex relations do not "conform to its social and cultural values".