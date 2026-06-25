Pilot jailed for raping girl, 12, he met on Instagram

A British Airways pilot has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after travelling across England to rape a 12-year-old girl he contacted through Instagram.

Kwame Yeboah, 30, from Reading, first messaged the child in late 2025. The girl told him she was 17, but prosecutors say it would have been clear to him that she was much younger.

Yeboah worked as a First Officer at British Airways since 2023 and had spent over 17 years involved in basketball as a player and referee.

How the abuse unfolded

After making contact online, Yeboah began sending the girl inappropriate images. He called her around twice a week, making her feel she was in a real relationship with someone who cared about her.

Months later, he drove from Reading to the Wirral in Merseyside and met the child in person. He drove her to an isolated location where he assaulted her three times.

The girl later told police she struggled to understand what was happening and felt nervous and confused.

A few days after the attack, a friend told the victim's mother. Police were informed and Yeboah was identified using details he had given the child. When arrested, he gave "no comment" answers throughout his interview.

Guilty plea and sentencing

On 22 April, Yeboah pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a girl under 13 and one count of sexual assault of a girl under 13. He was sentenced to eight years and four months in jail and given a 15-year restraining order.

Senior crown prosecutor Thomas Hanlon said Yeboah would have known from early conversations, including the girl discussing school and appearing in school uniform in photos, that she was not the age she claimed.

"He groomed the victim into believing she was in a relationship with someone who cared about her," Hanlon said. "In reality, he exploited her for his own sexual gratification."