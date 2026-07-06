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At least 23 people killed in Sri Lankan prison riot

Security personnel stand guard in the compound of a prison where deadly clashes broke out on Sunday, in Negombo, 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the capital Colombo.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Sri Lanka

At least 23 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in Sri Lanka's deadliest prison riot in over five years.

The violence erupted overnight at Negombo Prison, north of the capital, Colombo, after clashes between rival drug gangs spiralled out of control.

Among the dead are four prison guards who were killed while trying to stop the fighting.

Hospital officials say many of the injured suffered gunshot wounds, cuts and severe bruising, while police and military forces were deployed to secure the prison.

The unrest also spread to a women's wing, where inmates climbed onto the roof demanding their release. Part of the roof later collapsed, injuring several women.

The riot has once again highlighted Sri Lanka's severe prison overcrowding. Official figures show the country's jails are holding more than 41,000 inmates, around four times their intended capacity.

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