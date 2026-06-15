Grief and questions: Adichie accuses Hospital of obstructing inquest

Six months after the death of her 21-month-old son at a Lagos hospital, acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has accused the facility of obstructing a coroner’s inquest. Her allegations have reignited scrutiny of medical accountability and healthcare standards in Nigeria.

Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has publicly accused Euracare Multispecialist Hospital in Lagos of attempting to block an inquest into the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a statement posted on social media, Adichie alleged that the hospital had employed “delaying tactics” to obstruct proceedings that were scheduled to begin in April.

The author described the loss of her son as a tragedy marked by “carelessness” and said the hospital’s actions had compounded her grief.

The post marked Adichie’s first public comments since Nkanu’s death on January 7.

Questions surrounding medical care

According to Adichie, her son was taken to Euracare for diagnostic procedures, including an MRI scan, ahead of a planned transfer to the United States for specialized treatment.

In a letter addressed to the hospital’s management, she claimed that the facility’s medical director informed her that an anaesthesiologist had administered excessive amounts of the sedative propofol, triggering respiratory and cardiac arrest.

She further questioned the hospital’s decision to record bacterial meningitis as the cause of death, arguing that there was no medical evidence to support such a conclusion.

Adichie also accused the hospital of providing incomplete and inaccurate medical records related to her son’s treatment.

Inquest delayed amid legal dispute

The coroner’s inquest was initially expected to begin on April 14. However, Adichie alleges that Euracare has since sought legal avenues to halt the inquiry.

The hospital itself had reportedly requested an inquest shortly after the child’s death, citing public speculation about possible negligence. Adichie now argues that the facility’s subsequent actions contradict its stated commitment to establishing the facts.

Euracare has previously denied wrongdoing and maintained that the care provided to the child met international medical standards.

Investigation fuels negligence concerns

The case has attracted widespread public attention in Nigeria, where concerns over healthcare quality and medical accountability remain significant.

Reports indicate that a panel established by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria identified a possible case of medical negligence, though no final determination has been made.

Adichie’s legal team maintains that Nkanu was initially receiving treatment at another Lagos hospital before being referred to Euracare for pre-travel medical assessments, including an MRI scan and lumbar puncture.

The toddler died shortly after undergoing the procedures.

Spotlight on Nigeria’s healthcare system

Beyond the personal tragedy, the case has reignited debate about the state of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, where allegations of inadequate care, weak oversight and poor accountability frequently surface.

Adichie, whose internationally acclaimed works include Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, said she had hoped for the opportunity to grieve privately. Instead, she argued, the ongoing legal battle has forced her to continue seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

As the dispute unfolds, the outcome of the inquest could have implications not only for the family but also for broader conversations about patient safety and medical responsibility in Nigeria.