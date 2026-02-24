Senegal PM pledges to increase penalty for same-sex relations

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has revealed legislation that would increase the maximum punishment for same-sex relations to up to ten years in prison.

The legislation also imposes three to seven years in prison for what it describes as anyone who 'engages in advocacy for same sex relations'.

Ousmane Sonko told parliament that, 'anyone committing an act against nature will be punished by five to 10 years' imprisonment,.'

The move has been strongly condemned by human rights groups.

After giving the bill the green light, ministers passed the bill to parliament last week in the wake of a string of arrests of people accused of same sex relations.

Two local celebrities and a well known journalist were among those detained.

It comes after religious organisations held protests in recent years to call for stricter penalties.

A date for a vote in parliament has not yet been announced.