Senegal PM pledges to increase penalty for same-sex relations

Senegal
Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has revealed legislation that would increase the maximum punishment for same-sex relations to up to ten years in prison.
The legislation also imposes three to seven years in prison for what it describes as anyone who 'engages in advocacy for same sex relations'.
Ousmane Sonko told parliament that, 'anyone committing an act against nature will be punished by five to 10 years' imprisonment,.'
The move has been strongly condemned by human rights groups.
After giving the bill the green light, ministers passed the bill to parliament last week in the wake of a string of arrests of people accused of same sex relations.
Two local celebrities and a well known journalist were among those detained.
It comes after religious organisations held protests in recent years to call for stricter penalties.
A date for a vote in parliament has not yet been announced.
00:48
Rights groups urge Senegal authorities to protect LGBT community amid wave of homophobia
01:00
From Milano Cortina to Dakar 2026: Olympic mascots Tina and Ayo share the stage
01:00
19 soccer fans jailed for AFCON final chaos in Morocco
00:55
Senegal university crisis: Student bodies suspended after deadly unrest
01:51
Students turn on Senegalese government over Dakar university violence
01:05
Senegal and Egypt's top diplomats discuss strengthening bilateral relations