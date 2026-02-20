Welcome to Africanews

19 soccer fans jailed for AFCON final chaos in Morocco

FILE - Senegal supporters clash with security services after a controversial penalty during the ACN final match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Youssef Loulidi/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Morocco

A Moroccan court sentenced 19 soccer fans to up to one year in prison on Thursday for hooliganism following a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final that saw supporters attempt to storm the field.

The ruling involved 18 Senegalese nationals and one French citizen convicted of charges including damaging sporting facilities and violence.

Eleven received one-year sentences with a $550 fine, four got six months with a $218 fine, and four were sentenced to three months with a $130 fine.

One defendant fainted upon hearing the verdict, while others refused to leave the defendants' bench. Lawyers plan to appeal, calling the sentences severe.

The chaotic incident

The defendants were arrested last month after protesting a late penalty awarded to host Morocco during the final, which Senegal won 1-0.

Supporters threw chairs onto the field and battled stewards, causing over $476,000 in damage. Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest.

Diplomatic fallout

The case prompted diplomatic intervention, with Senegalese and French diplomats attending the hearing.

Following the match, senior officials from both nations moved to protect bilateral relations, with Senegal's prime minister visiting Morocco to sign investment agreements.

