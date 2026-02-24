Senegal's Prime minister denounces Morocco's jail term for football fans

Senegal’s Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, has denounced a jail sentence giving by a Moroccan court to 18 Senegalese football supporters.

They were convicted over a pitch invasion during the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final between the two countries in January, accused of violence and causing damage.

Last Thursday, a court handed them sentences ranging from three months to one year in prison and fines of up to $545.

"It seems this matter goes beyond the realm of sport, and that is regrettable," Sonko told parliament.

"For two countries that call each other friends, like Morocco and Senegal, things should not have gone this far."

He said Morocco's handling of the case "does not honour" relations between the two countries, adding that Senegal had done "all it should" to secure their release.

Sonko said he would be pleased if the Moroccan authorities, particularly the king, voluntarily decide to pardon them.

“If they do not, we have agreements that bind us and allow us to request that the supporters serve their sentences in their own country."

During the match, Senegalese fans clashed with Moroccan security personnel while attempting to storm the pitch following a contentious penalty decision.

Some the players also walked off the pitch, but after their return, the team went on to beat Morocco 1-0 in extra time.