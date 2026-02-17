French Interior Minister visit to Algiers raises hopes for improving relations

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez kicked off a two-day trip to Algeria on Monday in an effort to revive security cooperation between the two countries.

The visit is seen as a first sign of thaw after escalating tensions that peaked in 2024 with French recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Other recent incidents include the case of imprisoned French journalist Christophe Gleizes and the abduction of an Algerian influencer near Paris. Last year, France prosecuted an Algerian consular official and Algeria expelled 12 embassy staff.

But relations do seem to be improving: Algeria’s president has said he is ready to repatriate nationals, and France has emphasised dialogue through this ministerial visit.

Nuñez is also expected to discuss intelligence cooperation, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, extradition requests and the return of Algerian nationals living illegally in France.