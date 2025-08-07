France to tighten visa rules for Algerian diplomats as row deepens

In a letter to Prime Minister François Bayrou, President Emmanuel called for a tougher stance against Algeria's 'disrespect'.

He directed that the foreign ministry officially notify Algeria of the suspension of a 2013 agreement that exempted diplomatic and official passport holders from visa requirements.

Paris and Algiers have been embroiled for more than a year in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis that has resulted in the expulsion of officials on both sides, the mutual recall of ambassadors from both countries and restrictions on holders of diplomatic visas.

Tensions notched up last July when France recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara. Algeria supports self rule for the territory.

In the letter, Macron also expressed concern for French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal sentenced to prison for undermining national unity and journalist Christophe Gleizes imprisoned for supporting terrorism.

France has opposed their imprisonment and called for their release.