US hosts new Western Sahara talks amid deep divergences

USA
The United States convened a fresh round of Western Sahara negotiations in Washington on Monday, bringing together Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, and the Polisario Front in a high-stakes diplomatic push to resolve the five-decade-old conflict .
This marks the third meeting in just one month, following talks at the US embassy in Madrid earlier this month .
Donald Trump's Africa envoy Massad Boulos is leading the initiative, with analysts suggesting Washington aims for a breakthrough by spring .
According to Spanish journalist Ignacio Cembrero, Trump seeks to position himself as "the peace president" while supporting Morocco, a key US ally now involved in Gaza stabilization efforts .
Core disagreements persist
The US is pushing Morocco's autonomy plan as the negotiation framework, consistent with October's UN Security Council Resolution 2797 .
However, the Polisario Front and Algeria reject any solution excluding self-determination .
Symbolic sticking points
Divergences extend to administrative status and identity questions.
Morocco's plan would reportedly deny official recognition of a Sahrawi identity with flags or an anthem—a restriction Sahrawi representatives vehemently oppose.
Cembrero notes that US states like California have regional symbols while remaining fully integrated .
Talks continue behind closed doors through Tuesday.
01:00
19 soccer fans jailed for AFCON final chaos in Morocco
00:43
Algeria and France agree to restore security cooperation after visit by French Interior Minister
00:04
French Interior Minister visit to Algiers raises hopes for improving relations
Go to video
Moroccan lawyers end strike after government backs down on reform bill
01:15
Morocco to spend more than $300 million on flood recovery
01:39
Morocco: traders struggle to sell gold as prices rise