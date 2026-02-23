Welcome to Africanews

US hosts new Western Sahara talks amid deep divergences

By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

USA

The United States convened a fresh round of Western Sahara negotiations in Washington on Monday, bringing together Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, and the Polisario Front in a high-stakes diplomatic push to resolve the five-decade-old conflict .

This marks the third meeting in just one month, following talks at the US embassy in Madrid earlier this month .

Donald Trump's Africa envoy Massad Boulos is leading the initiative, with analysts suggesting Washington aims for a breakthrough by spring .

According to Spanish journalist Ignacio Cembrero, Trump seeks to position himself as "the peace president" while supporting Morocco, a key US ally now involved in Gaza stabilization efforts .

Core disagreements persist

The US is pushing Morocco's autonomy plan as the negotiation framework, consistent with October's UN Security Council Resolution 2797 .

However, the Polisario Front and Algeria reject any solution excluding self-determination .

Symbolic sticking points

Divergences extend to administrative status and identity questions.

Morocco's plan would reportedly deny official recognition of a Sahrawi identity with flags or an anthem—a restriction Sahrawi representatives vehemently oppose.

Cembrero notes that US states like California have regional symbols while remaining fully integrated .

Talks continue behind closed doors through Tuesday.

