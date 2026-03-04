L'Equipe: Walid Regragui steps down as Morocco's head coach

Walid Regragui has stepped down as coach of Morocco's national football team, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

The rumours began soon after the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January and were denied by Morocco's Football Federation just last week.

Now sources say his departure has been signed and sealed and an official announcement is expected soon.

Regragui led the North African team for four years. His highs include reaching the World Cup semi-final in 2022 - the first time an African team or an Arab team has ever reached that stage of the tournament.

Earlier this year, Morocco made it to the Africa Cup final in Rabat - but lost 1-0 to Senegal in extra time. That will now be Regragui's last match with the Atlas Lions.

Mohamed Ouahbi, head coach of Morocco’s Under-20s, is expected to take his place.