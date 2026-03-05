Women's AFCON in doubt over Morocco's willingness to host tournament

Less than 2 weeks before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is due to get underway there are still doubts over Morocco’s willingness to host it.

The uncertainty has prompted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to pledge that the matter is receiving urgent attention and will be clarified in the coming days.

Due to start on 17 March, Morocco has reportedly warned it may struggle to meet timelines amid heavy scheduling and stadium renovation projects.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has, however, ruled out changing the dates saying the tournament doubles as a qualifying event for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The uncertainty is leaving qualifying teams in an unprecedented logistical vacuum.

South Africa has said it is ready to step in and host the tournament, with its sport minister on Wednesday blasting Morocco for leaving its status in doubt with just 13 days to go.

In a surprise move in November last year, the continental football body expanded the women’s tournament to include 16 teams.

Nigeria is the defending champion after coming back to beat Morocco 3-2 in the final last year.