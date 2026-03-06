Burkina Faso appoints Abdou Amir as new coach

Burkina Faso has appointed former Comoros and Mauritania coach Abdou Amir to the men's team and entrusted him with qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 53-year-old Amir was presented by the president of the Burkinabè Football Federation on Wednesday, ending what the federation described as a “rigorous examination” of candidates to replace Brama Traoré.

Traoré was fired in January after the team’s disappointing Africa Cup in Morocco, where the Stallions were knocked out in the round of 16 by Ivory Coast.

Amir, who was previously coach of Hassania Agadir in Morocco’s top division, is known for his tactical nous and for forging disciplined teams with strong defenses.

“Wearing the jersey of a national team isn’t an achievement in itself. It’s about playing for the national team,” the Franco-Comorian coach said at his presentation. “The players need to know and understand that the team, and above all, the nation ... patriotism is important.”

The federation said the team’s performance in Morocco “caused deep disappointment among supporters, stakeholders in national football, and governing bodies.”

Amir’s first task will be to restore some pride.

“I know that this last attempt wasn’t a success, but as I said, we’re going to work with the players. I know the players are eager, but I’ll have a different approach with them,” Amir said. “These generations are unique – they’re not the same as the generations of 20 years ago. They need reassurance, guidance, and support. So I’ll be there to support them and help them reach that level very quickly.”

Amir led island nation Comoros to the knockout stages of the 2021 Africa Cup and enjoyed a successful tournament with Mauritania at the following edition in Ivory Coast.

Burkina Faso also went out in the last 16 of that tournament. But the Stallions reached the semifinals of the 2021 edition, where they lost to eventual champion Senegal.