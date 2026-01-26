Senegalese PM Ousmane Sonko dismisses AFCON tensions with Morocco

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Monday dismissed post-Africa Cup of Nations tensions between his country and Morocco as "excesses" only caused by "sporting emotions."

Sonko spoke alongisde his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch during the 15th Morocco–Senegal Joint Commission for Cooperation held from January 26 to 28 in Rabat.

"This visit therefore comes at a time charged with sporting emotions, regrettable excesses, and images that are sometimes painful for two peoples deeply connected," said Sonko

"The missteps seen here and there should neither be denied nor dramatised. They should be reframed as emotional excesses born of fervour, not as political or cultural rifts," he added.

Hostility rose between football fans on both sides after Senegal’s 1-0 win over Morocco, the tournament's host nation, in the AFCON final on January 18.

Sonko and Akhannouch meet for their countries' first Joint Commission in 12 years. While Sonko said the date for the commission was already set in December, the three-day event provides both countries with a timely opportunity to ease tensions.

"Our conviction is that true victory is measured not only by results, but by our ability to invest in sport as a tool for human and economic development—and to strengthen all of our positions on the world stage," said Akhannouch.

The Moroccan prime minister described this year's AFCON as "a landmark moment in the history of the continental competition."

Morocco and Senegal enjoy a strong bilateral partnership in various fields. Both countries hope to strengthen their relations during the Rabat summit.