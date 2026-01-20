AFCON: Teranga Lions celebrate victory in Dakar

Scenes of celebration in the streets of Dakar, as the country's football team and their supporters revelled in their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

It comes after a tense match against Morocco, that saw the players briefly exit the pitch, expressing their disapproval of a penalty decision during second-half stoppage time.

In a statement on Monday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the team’s decision to leave the pitch as “unacceptable”.

The Confederation of African Football also denounced the move.

The team ultimately beat Morocco, the host nation, 1-0.

The players touched down on a flight from Morocco late on Monday and were greeted by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and government officials.

Led by Sadio Mané, the Teranga Lions traveled through a string of neighborhoods before making their way to Dakar’s iconic Corniche.

Tens of thousands of supporters came out to hail the players as they made their way through the Senegalese capital.