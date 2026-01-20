Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON: Teranga Lions celebrate victory in Dakar

Thousands of fans cheer the Senegalese soccer team celebrating their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament, in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Misper Apawu/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Scenes of celebration in the streets of Dakar, as the country's football team and their supporters revelled in their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

It comes after a tense match against Morocco, that saw the players briefly exit the pitch, expressing their disapproval of a penalty decision during second-half stoppage time.

In a statement on Monday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the team’s decision to leave the pitch as “unacceptable”.

The Confederation of African Football also denounced the move.

The team ultimately beat Morocco, the host nation, 1-0.

The players touched down on a flight from Morocco late on Monday and were greeted by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and government officials.

Led by Sadio Mané, the Teranga Lions traveled through a string of neighborhoods before making their way to Dakar’s iconic Corniche.

Tens of thousands of supporters came out to hail the players as they made their way through the Senegalese capital.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..