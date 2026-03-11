Trump says Iran welcome at World Cup despite ongoing war

US President Donald Trump has said Iran is welcome to take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the issue was discussed during a meeting with Trump about preparations for the competition.

Writing on Instagram, Infantino said Trump had reiterated that the Iranian national team was “of course welcome” to compete in the tournament in the United States.

Iran’s participation has been questioned after the war between Iran, Israel and the United States escalated in late February.

Iran are currently scheduled to play their three group matches in the US, including games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

The uncertainty comes as Iran’s football federation also raised concerns about sending its national team to the tournament.

Meanwhile, several members of Iran’s women’s team reportedly sought asylum during the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, after criticism at home for not singing the national anthem before a match.