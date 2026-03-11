Sudan assures on fuel supply security amid panic buying

Sudan’s energy minister said on Tuesday that the country holds sufficient petroleum reserves to last it several weeks.

Mutasim Ibrahim told a press conference that Sudan has a 16-day reserve of gasoline, 21 days of diesel, and 17 days of aviation fuel, with more supply on the way.

"We have secured our petroleum needs, and most of our supplies do not come from the Arabian and Persian Gulfs. In our recent shipments, there was only one oil tanker from Kuwait and one from Oman, with the rest coming from the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Black Sea," Ibrahim told journalists**.**

There have been reports of panic buying in Khartoum and other states amid fears of fuel shortages.

The minister warned against hoarding supplies to create artificial shortages.