Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan assures on fuel supply security amid panic buying

A ship docks at the refueling station in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 30, 2012   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2012 AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Sudan

Sudan’s energy minister said on Tuesday that the country holds sufficient petroleum reserves to last it several weeks.

Mutasim Ibrahim told a press conference that Sudan has a 16-day reserve of gasoline, 21 days of diesel, and 17 days of aviation fuel, with more supply on the way.

"We have secured our petroleum needs, and most of our supplies do not come from the Arabian and Persian Gulfs. In our recent shipments, there was only one oil tanker from Kuwait and one from Oman, with the rest coming from the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Black Sea," Ibrahim told journalists**.**

There have been reports of panic buying in Khartoum and other states amid fears of fuel shortages.

The minister warned against hoarding supplies to create artificial shortages.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..