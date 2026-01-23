Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco’s King calls for African unity After AFCON final clashes

The portrait of King of Morocco Mohammed VI is displayed on stands during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI says African fraternity will prevail after what he called “deplorable” acts that marred the closing minutes of the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

The final was overshadowed by controversy after Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a VAR-awarded penalty, before returning to win 1–0 after extra time. Clashes later broke out as groups of Senegalese fans tried to enter the pitch, confronting Moroccan security.

In a palace statement, the king said the incidents were regrettable, but stressed that once emotions subside, inter-African brotherhood will naturally take over. He underlined the deep historic ties between Morocco and Senegal and said nothing would undermine cooperation built across the continent.

The king also praised the tournament itself, calling it a success for all of Africa and a showcase of Morocco’s development. He congratulated citizens nationwide for their mobilisation, saying their efforts helped deliver a peaceful, festive and internationally praised event.

Africa’s football body CAF says it will take appropriate action after reviewing the incidents, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the behaviour of some Senegalese players and staff.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..