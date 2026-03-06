Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament postponed to European summer

After weeks of uncertainty and just 12 days before it was due to get underway in Morocco, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been postponed.

The Confederation of African Football confirmed it will now take place during the European summer from 25 July to 16 August.

WAFCON was originally scheduled for 17 March to 3 April but the hosts pushed for a change in dates due to what CAF describes as “unforeseen circumstances”.

Without giving further details, it said the decision was taken to ensure the success of “this important women’s competition”.

CAF did not confirm whether Morocco will host the tournament again for the third consecutive time.

The African football body’s president, Patrice Motsepe, had previously ruled out a postponement as the competition serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The four semi-finalists qualify directly for the tournament in Brazil, while those that lose in the quarter-finals were to have another chance through intercontinental play-offs.

Now teams are left without any games to play during the international break, another setback for the players and fans of women’s football.

Many of the teams would have put their lives on hold as they focused on training for the competition.

Football watchers say the postponement has once again lead to questions about CAF's commitment to the women's game on the continent.