FIFA and IFAB introduce key changes to football’s laws

FIFA and The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have announced significant updates to football’s Laws of the Game for the 2025/26 season, including adjustments to goalkeeper time limits and the introduction of Football Video Support.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom highlighted the success of Football Video Support, tested at the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups. “The technology was received very positively by coaches. This will be a great step to democratise technology and refereeing,” he said, adding that FIFA aims to make it more affordable for lower-tier leagues.

One of the major rule changes involves goalkeepers holding the ball too long. IFAB has amended Law 12.2, stating that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for over eight seconds, after a five-second visual countdown, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick instead of an indirect free kick.

Other updates include new guidelines for team captains (Law 3.10), aiming to improve communication with referees and reduce dissent. Additionally, IFAB refined dropped ball (Law 8.2) and ball-in-play (Law 9.2) procedures while giving competitions the option to allow referees to announce VAR decisions publicly.

These amendments, effective July 1, 2025, aim to enhance fairness, efficiency, and technology use in football.