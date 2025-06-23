Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso backs Rudiger after alleged racist abuse

Football
Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has voiced strong support for Antonio Rudiger following the defender's claim of racist abuse at the end of their 3-1 Club World Cup win over Pachuca.
Rudiger, who played the majority of the match with his team down to 10 men, reported the abuse after the final whistle. While it's still unclear whether it came from a Pachuca player or the crowd, Alonso called the incident "unacceptable."
“We believe what he said,” Alonso stated, confirming that FIFA's anti-racism protocol had been activated. “If it happened, then measures should be taken. There is no tolerance for this in football.”
The referee signaled the use of FIFA's protocol during injury time, and the incident is now under investigation.
