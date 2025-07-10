Morocco shines at women’s AFCON 2024 with thrilling win over DR Congo

In a standout performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco, the Atlas Lionesses triumphed 4–2 over DR Congo in their second Group A match on Tuesday, July 9, at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak was the star of the evening, delivering a brilliant hat-trick with goals in the 25th, 43rd, and 76th minutes, lifting her team and energizing the home crowd. Midfielder Yasmin Mrabet sealed the win with a composed penalty in the 83rd minute.

Despite moments of resistance from DR Congo, the Moroccan side showed greater composure and attacking flair. With this result, Morocco climbs to the top of Group A with four points—equal to Zambia but ahead on goal difference. Senegal follows with three points, while DR Congo remains bottom of the table without a win.

Morocco now prepares for a decisive clash against Senegal on Saturday, July 12, in what could determine their path to the knockout stage.