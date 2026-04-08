FIFA investigates Spain over fan misconduct

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Tuesday against the Spanish Football Federation over anti-Muslim chants sung by Spanish fans during a match against Egypt last week.

The chants were condemned by Spanish star Lamine Yamal, the Spanish government, and the Spanish Football Federation itself.

Spanish police said they were investigating the behavior of fans during the friendly match held last Tuesday in Barcelona.

“FIFA has today opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation for incidents that occurred during the friendly match against Egypt,” the football governing body said in a statement.

Yamal, who is Muslim, said the chants sung by some fans at RCDE Stadium were disrespectful and unacceptable. The FC Barcelona star added that it did not matter that he was not personally targeted.