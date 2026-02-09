FIFA’s World Cup trophy replica returns to Algeria after 12 years

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a prestigious visit on Sunday, welcoming a FIFA delegation led by German legend Jürgen Klinsmann, who brought with him the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. The event celebrated Algeria's qualification for the 2026 tournament, ending a 12-year absence for the Desert Foxes from the global stage.

The presidential reception was attended by Algerian Football Federation president Walid Sadi and a host of national icons, including legends Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi.

They were joined by current internationals, blending generations of Algerian football excellence.

President Tebboune was presented with a replica trophy and participated in a commemorative photo session with the delegation.

Trophy tour builds global excitement

The visit is part of FIFA's worldwide promotional tour for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The trophy's arrival in Algiers marks its third visit, following previous tours in 2010 and 2014 when Algeria also qualified.

The tour aims to connect fans with the tournament long before the first kick-off.

Desert foxes end long wait

The ceremony underscored a significant national achievement: Algeria's return to the World Cup finals after missing the last three tournaments.

The team's qualification has ignited widespread excitement, with the trophy's presence serving as a tangible symbol of the nation's imminent return to football's grandest stage.