Mexico City marks 100 days to 2026 World Cup

A worker pushes a wheelbarrow outside of the Azteca Stadium, 100 days before the opening ceremony of the FIFA soccer World Cup 2026 in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 3, 2026   -  
2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico City marked 100 days to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a light projection on the Torre Latinoamericana and a countdown event in the capital.

Renovation work continues at the iconic Estadio Azteca — officially known as Banorte Stadium. The facility is set to become the first venue in history to host three World Cup opening matches when the tournament kicks off on June 11.

Mexico is co-hosting the competition with the United States and Canada. The Azteca will stage five matches in total, including two knockout fixtures.

Stadium director Felix Aguirre said the venue will be ready while preserving its historic legacy, referencing the tournaments won there by Brazil in 1970 and Argentina in 1986.

The stadium is expected to reopen in March with a friendly between Mexico and Portugal, although Aguirre previously said the renovation works would be completed by the end of February.

