Greece cracks down on irregular migration, says it’s "not an open corridor to Europe"

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reaffirmed a tough stance on irregular migration, declaring that “Greece is not an open corridor to Europe” in a statement to Bild. He called for a united European response and closer cooperation with Libya to stop migration flows at the source.

While Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's commitment to legal migration routes, he warned that the current crisis demands urgent, coordinated EU action, not just Greek responsibility.

In parallel, Greece’s Migration Minister dismissed what he called “fairy tales with baby mamas,” signaling a hardening tone toward asylum-seeking narratives.

This comes after the Greek Coast Guard rescued over 500 migrants off the island of Gavdos. Eight Egyptian nationals identified as traffickers were arrested and charged with illegal entry and criminal organization.

Parliament also passed stricter laws on Friday targeting sea arrivals from North Africa. The rescued 515 migrants — including 85 minors — were transferred to reception centers in Lavrio, Evros, Diavata, and Malakasa.

Greece remains on the front lines of Europe's migration debate — and is making clear it wants stronger borders, not just sympathy.