Thousands join Jerusalem pride parade under tight security

Marchers carrying rainbow flags, playing music and beating drums moved through the streets under the slogan "Demanding Change: Equality, Justice, Hope". The event was closely monitored by security forces due to the parade's history of tensions and occasional violence in the city, which holds deep religious significance for Jews, Muslims and Christians. Participants said the march was about visibility and acceptance in one of the country's most conservative urban centres. Opposition leader Yair Lapid attended and voiced support for LGBTQ+ rights, describing the movement as part of a broader struggle for freedom and democracy. Organisers said the parade aimed to promote equality and social inclusion at a time of continued political and social divisions in Israel. Jerusalem's Pride march remains one of the most symbolically important events for the country's LGBTQ+ community despite ongoing opposition from some religious groups.