Marrakech national festival: honoring the legacy of popular arts

The National Festival of Popular Arts is a key cultural event in Morocco, taking place every year in Marrakech under the guidance of the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication.

This festival is dedicated to preserving Morocco's intangible heritage and highlighting the country's rich and varied cultural and artistic traditions.

Artistic groups from every region of Morocco take part in the festival, delivering live performances that showcase genuine folk traditions, including music and dance.

These performances are held in historic venues and famous sites like El Badi Palace and Jemaa El-Fnaa Square.

The festival acts as a cultural and artistic platform that connects tradition with modernity.

It also creates a space for intergenerational exchange and interaction between artists and audiences, aiding in the preservation of cultural identity and the enhancement of national belonging.