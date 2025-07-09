Spanish police reveal Jota was driving above speed limit when he crashed

Spanish police believe Liverpool player Diogo Jota was driving over the speed limit when he and his brother died in a car crash last week.

Spain's Civil Guard stated on Tuesday that, while their investigation into the cause of the crash last Thursday is ongoing, they believe Jota was driving too fast when the Lamborghini veered off course after a tire burst.

Previously, the police had not stated whether Jota or his brother, André Silva, was driving. On Tuesday they said that it appeared Jota was.

The siblings died in the car when it burst into flames on an isolated section of highway early in the morning. Portuguese media reported Jota was heading to the northern Spanish city of Santander to take a ferry to England where he would rejoin Liverpool after being advised not to fly following a recent lung procedure.

Their funeral was held in Portugal on Saturday.

Jota’s death occurred two weeks after he married long-time partner Rute Cardoso while on vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year.

Their loss led to an outpouring of condolences from the soccer world and Portuguese officials.