Beijing holds Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting

The Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting kicked off in Beijing on Thursday.

Themed "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development", the two-day meeting, co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, has attracted over 600 guests from 140 countries and regions.

Many foreign experts have commented on China's international cooperation, noting the wide variety of Chinese products available in their home countries. This diversity serves as a vivid reflection of the friendly cooperation and exchanges between nations.

Some attendees believe that only by deepening exchanges and cooperation can common prosperity and development be achieved.

