Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Jihadist attack claims lives of eleven police officers in Burkina Faso

Abu Asharawi, a man who said he fought on the front lines with the jihadist group JNIM sits in a cafe in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Feb. 19, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other sources

Burkina Faso

At least eleven police officers were killed in a major jihadist assault in eastern Burkina Faso over the weekend, security sources confirmed, highlighting the persistent and deadly violence plaguing the country despite military claims of progress.

Security sources told AFP that "several hundred jihadists" attacked a police detachment in Balga, located in the Gourma province of the East Region.

The assault left seven officers dead at the scene, with four others later succumbing to their wounds.

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) claimed responsibility for the attack on the same day.

Junta's opaque response and withdrawal

In accordance with a new military directive, the victims were buried at the scene in Balga, rather than being transported to urban centers.

Following the attack, police forces withdrew from the area to Diapangou.

The ruling junta, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore who seized power in a 2022 coup, has stopped providing detailed accounts of such attacks and publicly asserts it has "reconquered" nearly three-quarters of the nation's territory.

A nation trapped in a spiral of violence

Despite the junta's claims, Burkina Faso remains caught in a devastating conflict that began in 2015.

The country is grappling with attacks from armed groups linked to both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

According to the ACLED conflict monitoring group, the violence has claimed tens of thousands of civilian and military lives, with more than half of those fatalities occurring in the last three years alone.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..