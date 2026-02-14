Guinea-Bissau opposition leader faces military court over coup plot allegations

Guinea-Bissau's main opposition leader, Domingos Simões Pereira, appeared before a military court on Friday facing allegations of involvement in multiple coup attempts, accusations his entourage has vehemently denied as politically motivated.

Pereira, leader of the historic PAIGC party that led the nation to independence in 1974, was summoned for questioning over his alleged role in at least two coup plots—in late 2023 and October 2025.

A senior military officer cited "many suspicions" regarding his involvement in "subversive actions," though no formal charges have been detailed.

Arrest and house arrest

Pereira was initially arrested during the November 2025 military coup that overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Freed on January 31, he remains under house arrest, facing separate investigations into alleged financial crimes while being barred from public statements.

Political context and denials

His lawyer denounced the proceedings as "provocative," insisting Pereira "has never been an advocate of coups."

The PAIGC's headquarters remains closed amid disputes over its flag, while critics note the irony of coup leaders investigating an opposition figure for coup plotting.