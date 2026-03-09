Guinea: Opposition reacts to dissolution of 40 political parties

Guinea's main opposition figure, Cellou Dalein Diallo, has accused President Mamadi Doumbouya of attempting to build a one-party state, after the government dissolved 40 political parties by decree.

Diallo is the leader in the main opposition party, Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, which was among the parties that were dissolved.

Other parties that were dissolved included the Rally of the Guinean people - the party of former President Alpha Condé - and the Union of Republican Forces, led by Sidya Touré.

All of those parties had already been suspended in August 2025, for not complying with the country’s political parties charter.

That move came not long before a referendum that permitted the leader of the country’s junta to run for President.

Doumbouya came to power in 2021 after overthrowing Condé. He has been accused of restricting democratic freedoms.

The dissolution of the parties comes weeks ahead of legislative elections, which are viewed as a key step in the transition from military to civilian rule.