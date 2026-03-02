Guinea's Doumbouya 'in good health' advisors say after questions over ongoing absence

Guinea’s President Mamady Doumbouya is "in good health" his advisors told local media on Monday after speculation about his ongoing absence.

Forty-one year old Doumbouya left Guinea on 13 February for an African Union summit in Addis Ababa and has yet to return. Officials say he took a few days to rest and get a medical checkup but denied there was cause for concern.

"He took advantage of the chance to undergo a routine medical check-up, as prudent leaders do when they are concerned with maintaining their full capacity to act," said Thierno Mamadou Bah.

"I can state, with the utmost clarity, that the results are reassuring, everything is going very well," he added.

Doumbouya came to power in 2021 in a coup against the country's first freely-elected president, Alpha Conde. He’s since cracked down on civil liberties and banned protests. In December he was elected to a seven-year presidential term in a poll where all major opposition was barred.

For months Doumboya has been out of the public eye, appearing only once on the campaign trail and again to cast his vote.

He reappeared in January to be sworn in and spoke at the AU meeting in February.

His advisors say he’ll return to Conakry "in the next few days."