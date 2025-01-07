Welcome to Africanews

Conakry at a standstill amidst opposition protests

A soldier directs a taxi driver outside the venue of a meeting between leaders of political parties and military junta in Conakry, Guinea Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.   -  
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Guinea

The opposition frequently organizes these protests, which are consistently prohibited by the junta, causing significant disruption in the Guinean capital and often resulting in violent clashes.

The Guinean capital Conakry experienced a day of high tension on Monday January 6.

Although banned by the authorities, a demonstration organized by the Forces vives de Guinée took place in Conakry to demand the departure of the junta that has been in power in the country for over three years.

According to initial reports, one person was killed and many injured in the crackdown.

Several people were also arrested.

The city experienced significant disruptions in transport and commerce, despite a heavy police presence and stern warnings that kept many potential protesters at home.

The Forces vives de Guinée (FVG), a coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups, is calling for the junta that ousted President Alpha Condé in 2021 to step down and establish a civilian-led transition.

Over three years have passed since the upheaval, and the return to civilian governance remains uncertain.

Last Sunday, protesters clashed with law enforcement in Koloma, where a prominent figure from the Union des forces démocratiques de Guinée was taken into custody.

