Guinea's Junta sets referendum for September sparking fresh hopes for democracy

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Coup

Guinea’s military Junta has announced it will hold a constitutional referendum on the 21st September 2025.   

It’s hoped the vote will put the country back on the path to civilian rule following several broken promises by the military pledging to organise the referendum.

General Mamadi Doumbouya, head of the junta, had promised in his New Year's address that 2025 would be a “crucial electoral year to complete the return to constitutional order”, without indicating a timetable.

The new date set for the referendum comes after the military missed a December 31st deadline..to launch the democratic transition.

The delay triggered anger from opposition figures, many took to the streets bring the capital, Conakry to a standstill.

The proposed constitutional changes on the ballot include setting presidential term limits, voters will also decide on whether current junta members are allowed to contest in elections  

The referendum's results could mark a departure from the “transition charter” drawn up by the military shortly after the coup that blocks members of the junta from running.   

Guinea's military leaders have long been accused of trying to stifle the opposition by arresting critics, including journalists, on false charges.

 

