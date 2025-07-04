Mali junta chief extends army rule by five years, rules out elections

The bill granting Gen. Assimi Goita an unelected presidential mandate was approved by Mali's transitional parliament on Thursday.

The text of the bill reads that Goita's mandate can be 'renewed as many times as necessary' without elections.

The text got unanimous approval from all 131 members of the trasitional assembly present on Thursday.

41-year-old Goita has exercised presidential power since August 2020 when the military overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, blaming him for his handling of a deadly Islamist militant insurgency in Mali's north.

Thursday's decision clears Goita to rule Mali at least until 2030.

Mali's junta has resisted regional and international pressure to organize elections, and a return to civilian rule.