Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali junta chief extends army rule by five years, rules out elections

Acting President of the Republic of Mali, Assimi Goita, speaks during a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Pavel Bednyakov/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Colonel Assimi Goita

The bill granting Gen. Assimi Goita an unelected presidential mandate was approved by Mali's transitional parliament on Thursday.

The text of the bill reads that Goita's mandate can be 'renewed as many times as necessary' without elections.

The text got unanimous approval from all 131 members of the trasitional assembly present on Thursday.

41-year-old Goita has exercised presidential power since August 2020 when the military overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, blaming him for his handling of a deadly Islamist militant insurgency in Mali's north.

Thursday's decision clears Goita to rule Mali at least until 2030.

Mali's junta has resisted regional and international pressure to organize elections, and a return to civilian rule.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..