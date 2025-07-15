Welcome to Africanews

Stolen Roman mosaic with erotic motif returned to Pompeii after WWII

The artwork, crafted on travertine slabs and dating from the late 1st century BC to the 1st century AD, was stolen from Pompeii by a Nazi German officer during World War II. It was handed over by the heirs of a deceased German citizen who received it as a gift from a Wehrmacht captain. Diplomatic efforts between the Italian Consulate in Stuttgart and German officials enabled the mosaic’s repatriation. Although its precise origin remains uncertain, similar pieces once adorned Roman bedrooms or private chambers. Experts consider the panel to be of "extraordinary cultural significance," as it marks a shift in Roman art towards themes of daily intimacy, departing from the heroic myths of earlier eras. The mosaic will now be catalogued, preserved, and made available for public education and research at Pompeii.

Pompeii stolen art World War II Nazis History

