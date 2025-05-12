Welcome to Africanews

Pope Leo XIV calls for the release of imprisoned journalists

Speaking to over 6,000 journalists in Rome, the first US pope urged the media to reject the "paradigm of war" and instead use words to build peace. He praised reporters who risk their lives to expose the truth, calling them "witnesses of justice and dignity." His heartfelt message earned applause and renewed attention to the challenges facing global press freedom. As Pope Leo exited the audience hall, he mingled, shaking hands, signing autographs and promising support for those who give a voice to the voiceless.

