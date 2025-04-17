Robot waiter steals the show at Havana restaurant

Despite Cuba's ongoing power outages, one Havana restaurant is making headlines with a bold tech leap. At Doña Alicia, a robot waiter now delivers meals, greets customers, and even shakes hands. From Alexa-powered menus to robotic service, this digital dining experience is unique in Cuba, where electricity is scarce and tech support limited. Yet, the innovation is drawing curious locals and tourists alike, eager to witness the future of Cuban hospitality—served with a side of surprise.