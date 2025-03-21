Peanuts and high fashion collide in new Snoopy exhibition in Paris

The beloved world of Peanuts meets high fashion in a brand-new exhibition opening in Paris this weekend. 'Snoopy in Style' explores the evolution of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and their friends through their iconic outfits, highlighting their influence on pop culture and the fashion industry. When Charles M. Schulz first introduced Charlie Brown, his signature zig-zag shirt was nowhere to be seen on the market. Over time, Peanuts' characters developed distinctive looks, from Peppermint Patty’s casual style—challenging school uniform norms—to Snoopy's many designer outfits. Marking the 75th anniversary of Peanuts on 2 October, the exhibition features 75 specially designed outfits for Snoopy and his sister Belle. Plush versions of the duo have been dressed by fashion giants like Chanel, Fendi, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Zac Posen and Valentino. The exhibition also showcases Peanuts-inspired fashion from designers like Marc Jacobs and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. A standout piece is Castelbajac’s 1989 runway jacket, covered entirely in Snoopy plush toys—a tribute to Schulz’s humour and artistic rhythm. Entry to 'Snoopy in Style' is free and the exhibition runs from 22 March to 5 April at Hôtel du Grand Veneur in the French capital's Marais district.