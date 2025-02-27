Horse rescued from freezing pond in New York by police and neighbours

Sly, a 1,300-pound horse, fell through the ice of a pond in upstate New York before being rescued by a team of police officers, neighbours, and his owner, Ali Ernst. She found him in the freezing water, held his head up and called for help. Officer Kyle Clinton was the first to arrive, followed by more rescuers who used ropes to pull Sly out. Though initially hypothermic, he recovered after receiving veterinary care and recovering at home. To prevent future accidents, Ernst installed an electric fence around the pond, ensuring that her horses can no longer wander onto the ice.