South Africa, Austria agree to strengthen ties

In a sign of strengthening ties, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to discuss bilateral relations.

The meetings between the two leaders focused on clean energy, tourism, jobs and cultural exchange.

Van der Bellen said Austria and South Africa are two countries committed to building a brighter future.

“As you can see, Austria and South Africa are active partners who are both committed to building a good future, and I regard the political relations between our two countries as excellent,” added Van der Bellen.

Ramaphosa also touched on the importance of trade and investment ties that Austria has with South Africa and how it can grow further.

“Your visit today marks a new chapter for the relations between Austria and South Africa as we seek to deepen investment and trade between our two countries," stressed Ramaphosa.

Praising South Africa, Van der Bellen said the country has set itself as a model for many nations transitioning into democracy from a dark and turbulent past.